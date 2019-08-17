Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 505 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 11,915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 929,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,800. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

