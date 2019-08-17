Phoenix Market Cap Hits $15.74 Million (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Phoenix has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenix Profile

Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

