Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Change Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHNG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bansi Nagji acquired 5,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 30,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,456,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,897,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,710,000. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

