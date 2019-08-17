PlayGame Hits 1-Day Volume of $24,236.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $462,799.00 and $24,236.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,935,894 tokens. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

