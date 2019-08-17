Playkey (PKT) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $456,822.00 and $27,158.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Playkey has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00268883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.01305376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.