Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.94. The company has a market cap of $430.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.