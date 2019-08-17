Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 2,448,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $506.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,731,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,632,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 152,681 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.