Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 526 ($6.87) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target (up previously from GBX 526 ($6.87)) on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 703.20 ($9.19).

Shares of PLUS opened at GBX 705.60 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $799.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 614.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.05. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,842 ($24.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other Plus500 news, insider Asaf Elimelech bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

