Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $16.15 million and $3.12 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00713252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015379 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,847,808 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Huobi, UEX, Binance, Bitbns and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

