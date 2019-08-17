Populous (PPT) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00005433 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Populous has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $976,320.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00268188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.01308794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00093978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Binance, Livecoin, DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.