Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 426,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,303. Premier has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Premier by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,463,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Premier by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Premier by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

