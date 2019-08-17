PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $563,200.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339,455 shares in the company, valued at $244,398,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $88.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $788.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 142.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 16.9% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 24.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSMT. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

