PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Update

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 952,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,360,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,051,672.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $51,051.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,358.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,931. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 600.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 39,000.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. ValuEngine raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $88.65.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.96 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.23%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

