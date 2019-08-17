ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $17.03

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.03. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 133,282 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 236,612 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

