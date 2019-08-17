ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $38.58

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.01, but opened at $38.58. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 17,713,820 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

