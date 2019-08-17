Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Outperform Rating from Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of PTGX opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

