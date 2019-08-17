Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.50. Providence Resources shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 372,416 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

