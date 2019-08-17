PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.50

PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Get PROVIDENT FINL/S alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $705.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

PROVIDENT FINL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for PROVIDENT FINL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROVIDENT FINL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.