PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PS Business Parks worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 231,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 141,855 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,796,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,387,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Trenton Groves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $320,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $156,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,924 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSB traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.62. The stock had a trading volume of 143,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.32. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $179.91.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

