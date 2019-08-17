Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,529,482. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

