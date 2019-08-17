Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $68.01

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and traded as low as $70.17. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport shares last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 50 shares.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.54.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

