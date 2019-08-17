PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. PumaPay has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $24,683.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.59 or 0.05082524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000171 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000929 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,649,131,265 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinall, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

