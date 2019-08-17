Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01), reports.

CVE:PGM opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.46.

Separately, Peel Hunt set a C$0.66 target price on Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

