Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday.

PXS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 25,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,293. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

