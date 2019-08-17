Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.41% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $30,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,238,000 after purchasing an additional 211,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. FIG Partners raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of FMBI traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $19.56. 341,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

