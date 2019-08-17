Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,468 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 1,351.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 396,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 369,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,529,000 after buying an additional 262,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 218.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after buying an additional 156,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 25.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after buying an additional 151,530 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,818,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Torchmark alerts:

TMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Torchmark from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Torchmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of Torchmark stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $85.07. 511,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,082. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torchmark news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,361,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $124,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $659,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,716.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,924 shares of company stock worth $14,140,749. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.