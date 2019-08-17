Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.73. 276,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,125. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day moving average is $162.97.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,211,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,306 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,489. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.64.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

