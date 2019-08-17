Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 23,375 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,375 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,415,000 after buying an additional 601,147 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 387.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,103 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 990,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,415. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -876.19%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

