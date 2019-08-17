Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Decreased by Analyst (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91.

Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

