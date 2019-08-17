QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.12. QBE Insurance Group shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 4,467,605 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

In other QBE Insurance Group news, insider William Marston (Marty) Becker purchased 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.66 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of A$33,837.32 ($23,998.10).

About QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.