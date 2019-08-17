Quantis Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $189.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $9,733.00 and $189.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00267918 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.01314587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.