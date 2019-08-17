QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $50.98 and $20.33. In the last week, QunQun has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $605,959.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.07 or 0.05056131 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00048109 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000940 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 644,080,168 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

