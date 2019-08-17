Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Major Shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren Sells 35,714 Shares

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,037,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Family L.L.C. Lauren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $7,260,656.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $7,929,936.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $7,857,794.28.

On Thursday, June 27th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $8,068,506.88.

On Thursday, June 13th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $8,015,650.16.

On Thursday, May 30th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $141.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,271,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61,304.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.