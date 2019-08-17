Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,600 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 712,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at $3,455,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 1,287.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,135 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

REPH opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.52% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

