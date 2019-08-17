RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0052

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. RED has a market cap of $677,064.00 and $5,793.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00714079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015305 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

