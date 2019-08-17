REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. WBB Securities raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,672. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

