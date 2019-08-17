Redmond Asset Management LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 45,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Home Depot by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

HD stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.65. 3,983,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,796. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

