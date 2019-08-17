Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Up 6.5%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) was up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.66, approximately 102,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 290,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARK shares. ValuEngine cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Remark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

