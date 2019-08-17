Repme Price Reaches $0.0000 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Repme has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Repme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Token Store. Repme has a total market cap of $222,326.00 and $470.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Repme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00268576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.01314648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023140 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00095013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Repme

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 99,999,999,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,542,311,406 tokens. Repme’s official website is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp.

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Repme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Repme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.