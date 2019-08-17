Retirement Capital Strategies Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Retirement Capital Strategies grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up 1.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 0.84% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 314.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 32,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

