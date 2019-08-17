Retirement Capital Strategies Takes $212,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.04 on Friday, reaching $302.80. 6,493,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685,017. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.81. The company has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.