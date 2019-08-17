Retirement Capital Strategies Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Harvest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,408. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $325,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $88,608.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,322,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.