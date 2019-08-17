Revain (R) Price Reaches $0.0821 on Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and Mercatox. Revain has a market capitalization of $39.79 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00267524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.01307106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Cryptopia, BitForex, BitFlip, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, YoBit, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

