Reviewing Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Curaegis Technologies alerts:

0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Curaegis Technologies and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -24,933.33% N/A -2,342.07% China Zenix Auto International -1.28% -1.51% -1.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and China Zenix Auto International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $40,000.00 126.43 -$6.31 million N/A N/A China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million N/A -$1.16 million N/A N/A

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Summary

China Zenix Auto International beats Curaegis Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curaegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Curaegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.