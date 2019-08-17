Reviewing NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NSK LTD/ADR and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK LTD/ADR 5.64% 9.99% 5.08% Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 10.11% 7.22% 5.71%

Dividends

NSK LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NSK LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NSK LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NSK LTD/ADR and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK LTD/ADR $8.98 billion 0.45 $505.57 million N/A N/A Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep $3.04 billion 1.17 $300.79 million N/A N/A

NSK LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NSK LTD/ADR and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK LTD/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00 Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A

About NSK LTD/ADR

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; maintenance and repair services; personnel support and consulting services; consulting, design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; insurance agency services; and warehousing and distribution of bearings and automotive components, as well as manages and rents real estate properties. It serves agriculture, automotive, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, food processing machinery, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, lease, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, other countries in Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; metal cutting machines, such as band saw and structural steel machines that are used in the fabrication of steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges, and other structures; and machine tools, which include multiprocess centers, grinding machines, and electrical discharge machines for use in the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The company also provides stamping presses for producing electronic parts; and precision welding machines, such as laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. In addition, it offers saw blades; conveyor devices, power transmission devices, automatic control units, and other equipment; tooling peripheral machines; and toolings for punching and bending, and hydraulic punch presses. The company was formerly known as Amada Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. in April 2015. Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

