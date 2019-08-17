Reviewing Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Santa Fe Gold alerts:

Santa Fe Gold has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Santa Fe Gold and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 460.00%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A $2.38 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.01) -25.00

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A -1.35% -1.34%

Summary

Santa Fe Gold beats Fission Uranium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits. It owns interests in various claims, including eight advanced projects. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Fe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Fe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.