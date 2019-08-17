Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Amyris worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,626,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,563,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 1,142,354 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 497,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 152,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Amyris stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 572,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Amyris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $274.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.