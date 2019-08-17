Robert Craig Owen Purchases 8,200 Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Stock

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) CFO Robert Craig Owen purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $12,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 778,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ROSE remained flat at $$1.41 on Friday. 114,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,789. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.41. Rosehill Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 88.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Rosehill Resources Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

ROSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.