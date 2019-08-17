Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

PMULF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pure Multi-Family REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

PMULF opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

