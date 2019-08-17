Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

